Katie Price signs 'six-figure deal' for new series of her My Crazy Life reality show

Model Katie Price has finally had some good news ahead of Christmas.

It's been reported that the bankrupt star has signed a new six-figure deal to appear in a fourth series of her My Crazy Life reality show.

It just goes to show that you really should never underestimate the Pricey!

Katie has reportedly signed a six-figure deal for a new series of My Crazy Life (Credit: YouTube)

Insiders have apparently told The Sun that she has already started filming the series, which airs on Quest Red.

Read more: Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa asks husband Dan to change his number after cheating claims

The source revealed: "She's saying it's at least six figures – she gets paid by the episode and more for specials – and she's already filming."

She's saying it's at least six figures – she gets paid by the episode and more for specials – and she's already filming.

They added: "The cameras went with her to the Dreamboys the other night and will follow her through her house move and bankruptcy."

Katie was seen discussing her recent bankruptcy on the show (Credit: Quest Red)

Katie was declared bankrupt last month.

Earlier this week it was reported that she has had to sign over her mucky mansion to trustees as part of the bankruptcy order.

Read more: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family Christmas card revealed

It's also been reported that Katie has had a "furious showdown" with on/off boyfriend Kris Boyson.

The pair are just back from a trip to New York.

Katie has reportedly split from Kris again (Credit: Splash News)

However, it's now claimed that the mum of five has asked her friends to collect her belongings from his house, where she has been staying.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.