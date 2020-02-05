Katie Price 'plans to turn up at Dwight Yorke's house with his estranged son Harvey on his 18th birthday'

Model Katie Price reportedly has plans to reunite son Harvey with his estranged father Dwight Yorke on the teen's upcoming 18th birthday.

Harvey reaches the milestone birthday in May and mum-of-five Katie has plans to "ambush" the former footballer at his home.

She is said to be planning to turn up on his doorstep unannounced – and she's taking Harvey, who is disabled, with her.

Katie wants to reunite Harvey with his biological father (Credit: Splash News)

Katie and Dwight split before Harvey was born but Katie seems determined to reunite the pair on Harvey's birthday.

Read more: Piers Morgan's son rushed to hospital – but no one's looking at his injury!

Harvey was recently seen telling "Daddy Dwight" that he loved him in an Instagram video.

He has seen his son just a handful of times since he was born.

She knows where he lives, so if she has to drive up to his house and ambush him there, she will.

Now a source has told The Sun that Katie knows where Dwight lives and she's going to visit.

"Katie's telling friends she wants Dwight to see his son on his 18th – she knows where he lives, so if she has to drive up to his house and ambush him there, she will," a source said.

The model is planning on taking Harvey to see Dwight on his 18th (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "She'd much rather he was guest of honour at Harvey's birthday party and they could be civil about it."

Katie is thought to be planning to share Harvey's milestone birthday celebrations with viewers of her Quest Red TV show My Crazy Life.

Read more: Dancing On Ice stars Kevin and Brianne are engaged

Sadly this isn't the first time Katie has tried to reunite Harvey with his biological father.

Speaking on her YouTube channel last year, Katie said: "What I would like to do is turn up to his dad's place – Dwight Yorke's – ring on the doorbell and be there with Harvey, for him to see Harvey."

She added: "That's what I would like to do and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey's life, it's been years."

Dwight hasn't seen Harvey since he was four (Credit: Splash News)

Harvey was four the last time his father saw him, with Katie claiming that Dwight never wanted to be part of their son's life.

ED! has contacted a rep for Katie for a comment on this story.

Earlier this week, we reported that Katie was hoping to have a fling with Mel B to hit the headlines and rile her ex Peter Andre.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.