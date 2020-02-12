Katie Price searches for a new nanny on Instagram

TV's Katie Price has turned to her makeup artist Zoe James to help hire a new nanny for her five children – using Instagram.

After being declared bankrupt last year, the 41-year old has had no childcare in place, since it was reported that she fell out with the last three hires.

The former glamour model is mum to five children, Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five, and seems in need of extra pairs of hands.

In a bid to help out her employer, make-up artist Zoe James posted an Instagram story saying: "Any qualified child minders/nannys please DM me. Has to have a driving licence."

As reported by The Sun, when quizzed for more information on the role by a potential applicant, Zoe went on to reveal that it was for five children and would be a live-in role near Brighton.

Katie does in fact live in East Sussex, the same area of Brighton, and has finally moved back into her £2million mansion after months of renovation.

During renovations, Junior and Princess have been living with their dad, Peter Andre.

Bunny and Jett spend half of their time with dad Kieran Hayler, and Katie’s eldest Harvey, who is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome, lives in residential care during the week.

The Sun reported that a source close to Katie say she is hoping the kids will be back with her and all under one roof once the house is sorted.

They said: "Katie is really hoping she has turned a corner in her life now and is so happy about getting to keep the house.

"She just wants an amazing nanny who can help her and make sure everything is perfect when they visit."

Meanwhile, Katie woke up to some bad news on Wednesday as her dog Sparkle was killed by a car.

The mum-of-five revealed the Alsatian was hit by a car after running out onto a busy road, where - according to The Sun - her horse was killed in 2017.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, Katie admitted she doesn't know how her pooch escaped from her home.

She explained: "Hey guys, really [expletive] off this morning. I've just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

"I've just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs so I don't know how they escaped but yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

"I was away last night with my PA and I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that's what they do when I'm not there. Obviously something has happened in the night."

