Katie Price ‘fights in loo at Christmas party and brags she has loads of money’ after bankruptcy

Model Katie Price has reportedly been involved in a bust up in the toilets at a "boozy" Christmas party.

Katie is said to have been "rude and disrespectful" after trying to use a stranger's perfume.

The mum-of-five was partying with pals in Bradford when the incident is said to have happened.

Katie apparently ran into trouble during a night out in Bradford (Credit: Splash News)

She is said to have had to be "pulled away" by security after the row, which sources said was started by a fellow party-goer.

During the argument, bankrupt Katie is also said to have bragged that she has "loads of money".

An onlooker told The Sun: "My friend started on Katie by calling her rude and saying that she was disrespectful."

Katie apparently came to blows with a fellow party-goer in the toilets of a Christmas party (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "The row lasted about five minutes before the bouncer and her friend intervened and Katie was pulled away."

Katie was also allegedly heard telling people at her hotel that her financial problems were "all made up".

The star is now said to be doing personal appearances in clubs up and down the UK to cash in ahead of Christmas.

Ent Daily has contacted Katie's reps for a comment about this story.

Katie is said to have bragged she has "loads of money" despite recently being made bankrupt (Credit: Splash News)

This week it was revealed that Katie has lost her "mucky mansion" after signing it over to trustees as part of her bankruptcy order.

Her ex-husband Peter Andre also called her when the news broke to offer his sympathies.

