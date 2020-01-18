Katie Price divides fans over 'no filter' selfie

She's never far from controversy and it seems Katie Price is angering fans once again with her latest Instagram selfie.

The model posted a glamorous snap of her to her account with the simple caption: "No filter".

But fans took umbrage with the idea that she hadn't messed with the shot at all.

View this post on Instagram No filter A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jan 18, 2020 at 1:52am PST

As some fans praised Katie, insisting she looked "beautiful", "stunning", and "on your A game", others questioned whether she had in fact altered the image.

"You've used photoshop though babe. Around the eye area," said one.

Another added: "Totally filtered and yes prob photoshop."

"She's used a filter so why's she lying again???" queried a third.

With some of Katie's fans rushing to defend her, someone replied: "To say 'no filter' when there is clearly some sort of blurring/air brushing on the face just gives people with low confidence even more reason to feel conscious that they don't feel/look this perfect!

"I have nothing against photoshop or even a filter! But don't say 'no filter' when it's clearly been edited."

Someone else agreed: "See pigs flying if you can honestly say no filter used when it's so obvious one has been used."

Things are on the up for the star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The year has been looking up for Katie after her Quest Red reality show My Crazy Life was renewed for a six-figure sum.

Her break-up with ex-fiancé Kris Boyson is set to be a central storyline in the show.

She's used a filter so why's she lying again?

Katie will also detail her fight back from bankruptcy and attempt to rebuild her so-called mucky mansion.

The model said she's happy to start working on the new series as you "can't believe everything you read", The Sun reported.

She said: "There is always so much about me written in the press but you can't believe everything you read so I wanted to do another series of My Crazy Life with Quest Red to show what's really going on."

The show will also see Katie renovating her mucky mansion (Credit: Quest Red)

She added: "I am now fully single and focusing on myself whilst dealing with bankruptcy, my exes, my five amazing children and finally getting our home back to how it was."

She promised: "It will all be in the show and as always, it'll be full of Pricey drama and the down-to-earth truth!"

A Quest Red rep revealed: "This series we're all rooting for Katie as she takes control post-bankruptcy – expect more challenges and heart-warming moments as she lets us into her crazy life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:51am PST

Katie and Kris split just a day after she was made bankrupt back in November.

