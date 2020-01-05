Katie Price admits to being 'annoyed' by son Harvey's snoring during Thailand break

Mum-of-five Katie Price has admitted there is one downside to her Thai getaway with eldest child Harvey - his snoring.

Katie, 41, headed off to the south-east Asian destination to see in the new year but, according to reports, she was 'banned' by her exes from taking her other kids with her.

It is believed she may not have seen Jett, six, and Bunny, five, for two weeks - with some tabloid reports claiming she is yet to give them their Christmas presents.

Katie went on to share a defiant message with her fans as she posted a snap of palm trees and a luxurious swimming pool to her Instagram Stories at the start of 2020.

"New day, new start, new year, new beginnings, wait and see my new comeback independent women side!" she captioned the social media post.

She also noted how glad she was to be spending some one-on-one time with her lad, writing: "Harvey is so happy on this holiday alone with his mummy."

The bloody snoring is so annoying.

But ex glamour model Katie may not have anticipated her bonding trip with Harv might see her sleep get interrupted after he clambered into bed with her.

She captioned a short clip showing him asleep and with his back to the camera: "As much as I love Harvey and think it's cute when he gets in my bed to be next to me... the bloody snoring is so annoying."

Just a few days ago, Katie reportedly begged Harvey's dad, former footballer Dwight Yorke, to see his estranged son.

She put out a plea on social media as she told her one-time flame it is "never too late" to spend time with Harv.

Katie said: "@officialdwightyorke19 please see your son, get in contact. Have a heart as Harvey doesn't deserve the fact you see your other son and not him!

"You're always welcome and never too late! Why can't Harvey meet his brother?"

