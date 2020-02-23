Katie Price's former hairdresser reportedly convicted of attacking his EastEnders star ex Caroline Paterson

A former hairdresser of Katie Price has reportedly been convicted of attacking his ex-girlfriend, a former EastEnders star.

Claudio Carnovale, 56, has been convicted of assaulting his ex Caroline Paterson, 54, at their London home last August.

Caroline played Ruth Fowler alongside onscreen husband Mark Fowler (played by Todd Carty) from 1994 to 1999.

Her former flame Claudio is a well-known celebrity hairstylist and has reportedly worked with the likes of Katie Price and Kylie Minogue.

Caroline played Ruth Fowler on EastEnders in the 1990s. (Credit: BBC)

He was also convicted of obstructing a police officer, according a report in the Daily Record.

The Italian-born man has been slapped with an 18-month community order and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid labour.

He has also been banned from getting in contact with Caroline and from visiting their former home, The Sun reported.

The couple met while in Rome in the 1990's and they have a son and daughter together.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "Carnovale was sentenced to an 18-month community order with an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours.

"He was also banned from contacting the victim apart from via solicitors and from going to the home address."

Caroline has gone on to have roles in River City and Coronation Street (Credit: BBC)

After Caroline left EastEnders in 1999, she went to have roles in soaps River City and Coronation Street.

In 2008 she took on the role of Detective Constable Weller, investigating when David Platt attacked his own mother Gail Platt.

At the time she said she was excited to take on a police role, and be part of the shocking soap storyline.

She told the Sunday Mail at the time: "Nobody's ever asked me to play a policewoman before - I'm always the junkie or a criminal.

"As soon as they asked me to be a detective I was like, 'OK, I'll do it.'

Claudio had cut hair of various celebrities, including singer Kylie Minogue (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I asked [Trial & Retribution actor] David Hayman about it and said, 'How can you do this 20 questions thing? Do you not get bored always asking the questions?' But he says there is a knack to it and told me to try this and that."

She also went on to do various directing projects, winning a Scottish BAFTA in 2000 for her directing work for the BBC nightclub drama Tinsel Town.

