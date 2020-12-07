Katie Price has shared a lovely picture with her son Junior.

The former model, 42, shared a selfie with Junior, 15, on social media.

While boasting that her teen son is ‘all grown up’ fans rushed to say how much he looks like his dad Peter Andre.

Sharing in view of her two million plus Instagram followers, Katie penned: “My baby @officialjunior_andre getting so grown up and such a amazing son.”

Fans rushed to compliment her handsome child.

Katie Price and her son Junior have a close bond (Credit: SplashNews)

How are Katie’s fans reacting to her picture with son Junior?

One user commented: “Image of his dad” while another user posted: “Peter’s double.”

A third user gushed: “Awww Katie you look beautiful hun .and how handsome is junior.lovely picture guys xx.”

Whereas a fourth user praised: “He’s definitely getting taller and looking like his dad now.”

A further user commented: “So handsome. His dad’s double.”

Junior is the first child she had with her first and ex-husband Peter Andre.

Junior with dad Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

Who does Junior live with now?

She went on to have a daughter with Pete, Princess, who is now 13-years-old.

Junior and Princess divide their time between mum Katie’s and dad Peter’s homes.

Peter is married to NHS doctor Emily, and they share two young children together.

Poor Junior has been forced to self-isolate twice this year. At the beginning of lockdown, his step-mum Emily had coronavirus.

Meanwhile he was showing similar symptoms. They both isolated at the top floor of their home and kept completely away from Pete and the two little ones.

But Peter revealed that he was forced to self-isolate yet again after several of Junior’s schoolmates tested positive for COVID.

While writing exclusively in his new! magazine column, Pete explained: “When I told him he had to self-isolate he was excited because it meant staying at home – but when he realised he had to do all his lessons on Zoom from 8.15am, he wasn’t too happy!”



Before adding: “It’s quite full-on for kids when they have to do the same amount of work at home, as it’s not easy to stay motivated, so I give him credit for that. The main thing is that he doesn’t have any symptoms and feels fine at the moment.”

However, Junior has still managed to enjoy a couple of foreign holidays away this year.

Including mum Katie’s ill-fated trip to Turkey this summer. As they visited a theme park there, Katie broke both of her feet after a disastrous fall.

