Katie Price ‘worried she won’t get pregnant after romantic Maldives holiday with Carl Woods’

Katie Price is reportedly worried that she isn’t pregnant yet.

The mum-of-five, 42, flew to The Maldives for a three-week ‘baby-making’ holiday with new love Carl Woods, 31.

But an insider says that Katie returned to the UK only to find out she’s not expecting.

Both Katie and Carl have made no secret that they’d both love to have a baby together.

Katie Price and Carl say they’re ready for a child of their own (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie is ‘worried’ at not being pregnant yet

On their YouTube channels, Carl said they were ‘taking steps’ to have a child, and even bought Katie an ovulation kit.

Meanwhile, Katie confirmed that she wants a baby with Carl and that they’re ‘not being careful.’

However, a source has told new! magazine that she is bitterly disappointed to not be pregnant yet.

The source claimed: “It’s been seven years since she last conceived, so she’s worried about being able to get pregnant.”

In addition, Katie apparently thinks having a baby with Carl will keep him around long-term.

Will Katie Price be pregnant again?

Katie says she’s never been happier (Credit: YouTube)

Who are the fathers of Katie Price’s children?

“She’s desperate for this baby and to seal the deal with Carl,” the source added.

“Once she’s pregnant with Carl’s baby, she knows he’s not going to go anywhere.”

Katie already has son Harvey, 18, with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

She has son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with her first ex-husband Peter Andre.

Finally, Katie has Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with her third ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie and Carl have matching face tattoos (Credit: YouTube)

How did Katie meet Carl?

Meanwhile, Carl doesn’t have any children nor has he been married before.

Carl and Katie were reportedly set up through mutual friends during lockdown.

She claims they haven’t been a day apart since they first met – and they now have joint YouTube and Instagram accounts.



What’s more, they’ve even had one another’s faces tattooed onto their forearms.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie said that she’s waited her whole life to meet someone like Carl.

She said: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

*ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

