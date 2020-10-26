Katie Price ‘will take a massive step in her relationship with Carl Woods by end of 2020’ say pals

Katie Price will be taking a huge next step in her relationship before the year is out, say her pals.

She may have only been going out with car salesman Carl Woods for just under six months, but the former model is ready to get extremely serious they say.

In fact, she wants to be engaged to Carl before we reach 2021.

According to The Sun, she told a friend that she is determined to make Carl husband number four.

Katie and Carl say they are completely in love! (Credit: SplashNews)

Are Katie Price and Carl Woods getting married?

The pal told the paper: “Marrying Carl is a big part of her plans.

“During the holiday she has made clear to Carl she wants to build a new life with him and the kids.

“They’ve got ideas for business they want to work on around modelling, fitness and TV and it is exciting.”

The couple are currently holidaying in the Maldives at a five-star resort.

The same report also claims that they are using this romantic getaway to plot their future media careers.

Katie and Carl are currently enjoying a holiday in the Maldives (Credit: YouTube)

The star wants a baby with Carl

Katie has hinted she’s keen for a major career comeback for months now.

And on a personal note, she’s also said she’s ready for baby number six.

Appearing on YouTube together, both Carl and Katie have said they’d like to start a family together.

Katie even said: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”

The couple met during lockdown, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

What’s more, they’ve even graced their first magazine cover together.

The pair even got one another’s faces tattooed on their arms! (Credit: YouTube)

They starred on the cover of a recent OK! magazine issue.

During their joint interview, Katie admitted that Carl is “strict” and “controlling”.

But apparently in a good way.

She said: “He’s very strict, very jealous and very controlling.”



Before adding: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

Katie has previously been married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Carl is not believed to have been married before or have any children.

*ED has reached out to Katie Price’s representative for comment.

