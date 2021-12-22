Katie Price has another book on the way, according to reports – and is set to ‘name and shame her enemies’.

The Sun reports Katie, 43, will draw upon events that have happened to her throughout 2021 for the new autobiography.

It will be her eighth book about her life, with the first published 17 years ago.

Katie Price ‘hopes to inspire readers with her new book’ (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

What will Katie Price write about in her new book?

The tabloid claims Katie’s new volume will be her most incendiary.

A source informed the news outlet that many of the dramas Katie has experienced in 2021 will feature.

And so it could include details about an alleged assault in her own home and the fall out from her drink-drive car crash.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months last Wednesday (December 15). Additionally, she will undergo 100 hours of unpaid work.

Her ex husband Kieran Hayler commented about Katie avoiding jail: “It is one of the most serious things you can get done for on the road short of killing someone. It is so serious.

“She knew she was getting off. I’m not sure if her lawyers had already told her that, but she is very, very lucky. She should be going to prison.”

Ex Kieran Hayler criticised Katie following sentencing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Rows with exes’

The anonymous insider told The Sun Katie would be ‘going all in’ with the book.

They said: “Katie’s contacted her publisher saying this one will be her most explosive yet – she’ll tell her side of what’s happened this year.

“From her rows with her exes, escaping prison, the car crash – she’s planning to go all in and name and shame her enemies.

She’s planning to go all in and name and shame her enemies.

“It will have a big focus on mental health and how she worked on hers in The Priory. She hopes that readers and fans will be inspired by how she overcame her tough year. If she can do it, anyone can.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Katie for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie ‘picks up’ Harvey for Christmas

Earlier today (Wednesday December 22), Katie showed fans her Christmas plans are kicking into gear.

She shared a snap of her and fiancé Carl Woods standing with her eldest son Harvey on Instagram. He is currently lives away from home at a residential college in Cheltenham.

Holding onto Harvey’s hand as he put his arm around his mum in the snap, Katie indicated he would be spending the festive period with her.

She captioned the pic: “Just picked up Mr Price! Can’t wait for Christmas.”

