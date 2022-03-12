Katie Price addresses ‘weight battle’ and admits ‘I feel fat’ amid claims she’s gained two stone

Katie Price has opened up about her “weight battle” concerns as she bids to get into shape.

The 43-year-old model has admitted she feels “sluggish” in her latest YouTube video as she made her way to a gym session.

Katie, currently on holiday in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods, told fans she “hates” getting back into the swing of it with fitness.

But she also noted how her exercise regime is still limited after breaking her feet due to tumbling off a wall in 2020.

Katie Price has opened up about weight and fitness challenges while on holiday with Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price admit ‘weight and fitness battle’

According to reports, Katie gained two stone during the pandemic lockdown – and there have also been tabloid suggestions she has undergone liposuction in the last six months.

But in her own words, Katie admits she needs to make moves to improve her health and fitness. Giving a fans a glimpse of the hotel she is staying at in Thailand, Katie considered how everyday activity can be challenging.

Approaching a workout area at the hotel, she said: “I thought I would start the gym.

“I have got to do something.

“I feel overweight, sluggish and I am even out of breath going up the stairs.”

Katie tries to get back into the swing of her exercise regime (Credit: YouTube)

‘I hate every bit of it’

However, despite her good intentions, Katie reflected on how it was hard going getting back into a routine with exercise.

“When you haven’t been to the gym for ages, it kills. And I hate every bit of it,” she said while working out on a cross trainer.

I’m not going to kill myself the first day.

“But slowly, slowly… I’m not going to kill myself the first day.”

She also explained how the injuries to her feet had hampered her fitness efforts.

Referring to the exercise machine she was using, Katie nodded over to other equipment: “My feet are alright with stuff like this, I just can’t do the running machine and stuff.”

Katie has been enjoying the facilities at the hotel, including this water slide (Credit: YouTube)

Model Katie admits: ‘I feel fat’

Katie’s vlog also showed her enjoying posh nosh in the hotel’s restaurant.

However, she expressed some regret at her grumbling over not showing more discipline.

She added: “I just moan every night to Carl: ‘Oh my God, look at my belly, I feel bloated, I feel fat.’

“All I do is moan. I moan but at the same time I’m eating, so where’s the logic in that?”

