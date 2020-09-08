Katie Price warned by fans as she rests swollen bare feet on her car’s dashboard

Katie Price has revealed her swollen bare feet after her recent operation.

The former glamour model, 42, has had her casts removed following a six-hour foot surgery.

Katie shared a video of her feet tapping on her car’s dashboard to her Instagram.

The mum-of-five has been instructed by doctors to have her feet elevated as much as possible.

Katie Price tapped her feet to music on her car’s dashboard

Katie broke her feet while on holiday in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

She shared the video of her painful looking feet on social media.

In the video, she’s pouting in the car and then zooms onto her swollen feet.

Sharing in view of her two million Instagram followers, Katie simply tagged the video as: “Concentration.”

While some fans sympathised, with one saying “oh they look swollen”, many others warned Katie.

They advised her to not rest her feet on the dashboard as a car accident could prove fatal.

One fan advised: “Not good to put your feet up if the car has to stop you will brake your legs or go in to the window take care.”

And another viewer of the clip warned: “Ridiculous putting your feet there.. If the airbag went off.. Which believe me they can.. You really will be in trouble.”

A third user urged: “Please don’t have your feet up on the dash! If you crash your knees are going to go straight into your body.”

Katie underwent a six-hour operation on her feet (Credit: ITV)

But others simply wished Katie a speedy recovery.

Fans warned her this could prove dangerous

With one user encouraging: “You can do this Kate, as always the Pricey will be back.”

While a second wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Katie.”

Katie broke both of her feet in July while on holiday in Turkey.

Katie is being taken care of by new man Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

After enjoying a few boozy drinks at the Land of the Legends theme park – Katie lept over a wall.

Unfortunately, it was a great depth than she had anticipated.

She went on to describe how both of her feet were “smashed”.

She required six-hour surgery on both of her feet and has been warned it could take up to two years for her to fully recover.

Luckily she has her new boyfriend, Carl Woods, to push her about in her wheelchair.

He has also been dutifully spotted lifting her in and out of the car and driving her to medical appointments.

