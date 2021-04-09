Katie Price plans to have her infamous ‘mucky mansion’ ridded of bad energy and spirits.

The mum-of-five, 42, is being forced to move back into the Sussex home after her rented Surrey pad was put on the market.

But in preparation, Katie is having the property cleansed of any lingering negative vibes.

Read more: Will there be a bank holiday for Prince Philip?

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s called in experts to bless the house and cleanse it with sage to dispel any bad energy – and her team are looking into getting an ‘exorcist’ to get rid of any ghosts as Katie is convinced it’s haunted.

Katie with her daughter Princess at the ‘mucky mansion’ (Credit: YouTube)

Why is Katie having her home saged?

“She’s actually feeling more positive about the house but wants to make sure any curse is firmly in the past before she starts spending more time there.”

Meanwhile Katie’s representative confirmed to ED!: “Indeed, Katie plans to rid her home of any negative energy.”

Read more: ‘Badly behaved’ Emmerdale star written out of the show

On her official YouTube channel, Katie revealed that she was going to renovate the home with the help of her boyfriend Carl Woods, 32.

She explained: “I hate this house…this house is haunted.

“But I’m going to get rid of it all. I’m going to throw sage everywhere.

The mansion’s swimming pool has seen better days (Credit: YouTube)

“Have a medium in here. Clear it all. And start again.”

Even Carl seemed convinced the house had a ghostly presence. As he said he’d heard unexplainable knocks while helping to do up the property.

What happened to Katie’s ‘mucky mansion’?

The home is said to be worth some £1.2 million, but has descended into considerable disrepair in recent years.

The swimming pool is now covered in green algae, and a substantial part of the property was damaged following a house flood.

Katie and Carl hope to sell the home eventually (Credit: YouTube)

In addition, several fires have reportedly taken place at the sprawling estate.

Katie and Carl now hope to completely renovate the home and grounds – and sell it for a tidy profit.

While in the same YouTube video, Katie cleared up claims she was driving despite being banned.

She said that in fact she was only driving on her own land, so it was “allowed.”

However, Katie doesn’t have to worry about the rumours for much longer.



As of next week, she’s set to be able to legally drive once more.

Katie’s rep confirmed that her licence is expected to be reinstated by end of next week.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.