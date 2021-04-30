Katie Price panicked fans when she shared a beautiful photo of her mum Amy.

The former glamour model’s mother is terminally ill with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Katie, 42, posted a stunning photo of her mum, 66, on social media.

She captioned the Instagram snap with: “Mummy you look beautiful in this picture three years ago. I love you to the moon and back as we say.”

But the snap had some fans worried something terrible had happened to poor Amy.

Katie Price with her mum Amy (Credit: ITV)

How are Katie’s fans reacting?

One fan commented: “Thought something bad had happened for a second… glad everything is well.”

While another user agreed with: “Oh God me too!” and a further user commented: “So did I.”

Whereas a further user posted: “Hope your mum is okay stay strong x.”

Additional users urged Katie to spend as much time as possible with her unwell mum.

With one user urging: “Please focus on spending time with your mum as possible… she is important.”

Katie Price says her mum hasn’t got long left (Credit: SplashNews)

Another commented: “Please take good care of your mum x.”

What has Katie said about her mum Amy?

Tragically, Katie said her mum “hasn’t long left” back in February of this year.

Speaking to Nolan Live on BBC One, she said: “Now she’s on oxygen, it’s hit home again. She’s only got like 32 per cent left of her lung capacity. So if you imagine now being that out of breath, it must be awful, and it’s an awful way to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

“It’s horrible to see my mum go through it because she’s so active, it’s cruel.”

Meanwhile Amy said on Good Morning Britain that if she were to catch COVID-19 – it would likely kill her.

She explained: “What with COVID and everything, if I catch a cold or COVID there’s just no hope, so that would be the end of it for me.”

She also said she’s considered trying to get on a lung transplant list, but even if successful this procedure may not extend her life by more than a few years.



Amy continued: “My age is against me and the results are not that good as you get older and you could die in the operating theatre, you could reject (the transplanted organ)… and if you can get through all of that, you would have a better quality of life and maybe live another two or three years.”

