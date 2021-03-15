Katie Price and Harvey
News

Katie Price ‘Track A Troll’ petition divides Brits as it passes 140k signatures

Her proposals will be considered for debate in parliament

By Richard Bell

Katie Price and her petition have sparked a huge debate on social media, with some branding the star’s drive to change how we use social media ‘dangerous’.

Last week, the former glamour model, 42, announced a petition calling for people opening social media accounts to have to provide ID.

Minors would have to provide ID from a parent or guardian.

Katie’s argument is that doing so would put an end to trolling.

Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price petition passes 140k signatures

As of Monday (March 15) morning, the star’s Track A Troll petition had drawn over 140k signatures, meaning it will be considered for a debate in parliament.

However, it’s sparked a debate on Twitter, where some people are worried Katie’s proposals could be dangerous, particularly for young LGBTQ+ people. Others fear it could make hacking easier.

Read more: Katie Price urges Instagram followers to back petition calling for new social media ID law

One critic said: “Well this is some dangerous bull[bleep] Katie Price is trying to do. Basically trying to get a new law passed that will require showing your personal ID to start a social media account in the UK. [Bleeping] hell fire.”

Harvey Price,Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fears it could endanger people

Another tweeted: “If you are from the UK or not, please don’t ignore this hashtag #SaveAnynomity. Katie Price made a petition so minors would have to use parents’ IDs to verify their accounts. This will put so many people’s lives in danger as it will make hacking [easier].”

A third wrote: “Don’t [bleeping] do this Katie Price, please, you are endangering LGBTQ+ people with abusive parents, please don’t [bleeping] do this to children, LET us speak.”

This will put so many people’s lives in danger.

A fourth said: “Didn’t expect Katie Price to be leading the charge to end online anonymity, but I have to say this is a terribly misguided idea and would have far-reaching consequences beyond trying to hold people accountable for online abuse.”

A fifth tweeted: “Kinda freaking out about that whole Katie Price petition thing. Because my parents don’t know I’m bi. And even though I think they’d be fine with it, there’s always that chance they aren’t and it’s been killing me for years.”

Trolls strengthen Katie’s case

Others pointed out that the abuse Katie was receiving over her petition was exactly why it had garnered so much support.

One said: “Guys I know this might sound a little nuts but if you want Katie Price to stop pushing for ID on social media maybe stop sending abusive tweets at her.”

Read more: Harvey Price tells mum Katie people are ‘horrible’ to him and backs Track A Troll petition

Another wrote: “I can see the pros and the cons of the petition. But the anon people threatening and verbally abusing Katie Price and anyone who agrees with the petition is exactly why people are signing it.”

Katie’s reps told ED: “As with any political topic, it will bring debate. Katie’s focus is to help, to make change for the good. All issues raised will be considered in the proceeding of this petition being passed.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bank holiday 2022: UK to get four-day weekend for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
This Morning: Phillip Schofield demonstrates iPhone hack during sexual harassment call-in
The Voice UK: Viewers devastated as Wura forced to quit due to medical reasons
The Voice UK: Wura quitting due to medical reasons leaves fans ‘gutted’
Pippa Middleton reportedly expecting second baby
Pippa Middleton baby: Kate Middleton’s sister ‘welcomes second child’
Meghan Markle latest news
Meghan Markle latest news: Half-sister predicts divorce for her and Prince Harry
Susanna Reid criticised police at the Sarah Everard vigil
Sarah Everard murder: Susanna Reid criticises Met police over vigil