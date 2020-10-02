Katie Price has reportedly been told she must stay in her wheelchair for another six months.

The mum-of-five, 42, broke both of her feet in a freak accident in Turkey this summer.

Since then she’s been whizzing about in her mobility scooter or being dutifully pushed in her wheelchair by boyfriend Carl Woods, 31.

A source close to the former model says that this is actually good news for Katie.

As she feared she would be in a wheelchair for at least a year – possibly longer.

Katie Price even rolled up to a red carpet event on her wheelchair (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Katie Price in a wheelchair?

The source told The Sun: “This has been the most amazing news ever for Katie – but she’s nervous too, as the thought of being able to stand on her feet again is mind-boggling.

“She says she’s forgotten what it feels like, as her feet are literally held together with metal pins.

“For Katie, it will feel like a toddler learning to take her first steps, but it’s much sooner than she thought as she was told by doctors that she could be in a wheelchair for a whole year after the operation.”

Katie says she ‘smashed’ her feet after misjudging a wall while at Turkish theme park The Land of Legends.

New boyfriend Carl has dutifully cared for Katie since her horrendous accident (Credit: YouTube)

How did Katie break her feet?

She explained on her YouTube channel: “Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little shortcut.

“And I didn’t really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles. I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff.”

In a later video a doctor warned her that she has ‘life-changing injuries’.

She went under an eight hour surgery at a London hospital.

Despite her physical troubles, Katie says she’s never been happier.

Katie on her mobility scooter with Carl (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Katie in a relationship with?

She’s completely loved up with her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

She says he’s her ‘Prince Charming’ and they’ve even hinted at both wedding bills and planning for a baby.

In a recent Instagram account she says she is finally happy.

And that this has even inspired her to want to help others achieve such bliss.

She wrote: “I feel my stars are finally aligned, I have a beautiful family, a gorgeous and caring man by my side and for the first time in a long time, I am truly happy.

“I’m now excited to help others feel happy and healthy too.

“Thank you to all my supporters that have stood by me. The Pricey is well and truly back!”

*ED has reached out to Katie Price’s representative for comment.

