Katie Price to turn wild life into a Netflix film and West End show

Former glamour model Katie Price says she is in the process of putting a Netflix show together.

It will be about her rise to fame and turbulent love life. She also hopes to turn her life story into a West End show.

The mum-of-five, 42, says she's sent off her multiple autobiographies to producers.

Speaking to new! magazine, she said: "I’ve actually sent a producer all my books and they want to write a show for the West End about my life and then turn it into a film for Netflix.

"Someone would be playing me and I might narrate it or something."

Katie with son Harvey. Could the mum-of-five be the star of a new West End show soon? (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

A rep confirmed to The Mirror that Katie is "excited" about these upcoming projects.

"You'll have to wait and see"

She told the same magazine in a previous issue that she hoped her books would be made into a Netflix series.

In April she told the publication: "I've got a new book out next year. There's so much to put in it.

"And I'm in talks with Netflix about doing a drama series about my life. I'm not going to give too much away - you'll have to wait and see."

Katie's life would indeed make a fantastic film or show.

Katie Price with her son Junior Andre last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Shooting to fame as a teen while modelling as a Page 3 girl - the rest is history.

The public has seen Katie divorce and marry three times, have five children by three different men and go through various highs and lows.

And the last few years have perhaps been her most precarious.

"Harvey had a kidnap threat"

The star split from her third husband Kieran Hayler and went on to declare bankruptcy.

She also suffered an assault in South Africa and many more disturbing events.

She told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning about her troublesome past year.

Katie's ex-husband Peter Andre would almost certainly feature in a series about her life (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

She explained: "I was held at gunpoint with Junior and Princess in South Africa, my mum being told she was dying, my German Shepherd got killed on my driveway.

"My horse got killed outside my house on the dual carriageway. Harvey had a kidnap threat and then I caught my husband cheating… again."

The My Crazy Life reality star is now residing with eldest son Harvey, 18, during lockdown.

She marked his milestone birthday with an emotive tribute, and they've also helped raise money for the NHS during their time in self-isolation.

Would you watch a Katie Price Netflix show? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.