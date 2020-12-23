Katie Price is reportedly about to finalise her divorce to her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

The former glamour model, 42, married male stripper Kieran, 33, in 2013.

But they split in May of 2018 after Katie claimed she’d caught him cheating on her with several women.

They share children Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, together.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler ‘near final stage of divorce’

And after over two years of divorce proceedings, the final stage of their divorce has apparently finally come through.

A source told The Sun: “The final fees have been paid and the paperwork has all been signed off.

“She was hoping to be single for Christmas, but allowing for delays over the festive season, she should be free and single by New Year’s Eve.”

A representative for Katie Price confirmed of the divorce: “This is the case – they’re waiting for the decree absolute to drop through the letter box.”

It had previously been reported that Kieran was growing ‘frustrated’ over the prolonged divorce proceedings.

Both Kieran and Katie have moved on

Since Katie and Kieran split, they have both moved on with different people.

Kieran is currently engaged to his partner Michelle Penticost.

Katie dated ex Kris Boyson on and off for about a year and briefly dated builder Charles Drury.

But since lockdown Katie has been in a committed relationship with car salesman Carl Woods, 31.

And they’ve both expressed a great desire to marry one another.

Katie has repeatedly referred to herself as ‘the future Mrs Woods’ and says she will take her partner’s last name for the first time ever.

She’s also said she’s not taking any birth control in a bid to have a baby with Carl.

Carl, meanwhile, has said he will propose to Katie soon, but will ask her son Junior, 15, permission first.

Katie told OK! magazine that she’s been waiting her whole life to meet someone like Carl.

She said: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

