Katie Price to ‘attend bankruptcy meeting via Zoom’ as she holidays in the Maldives

Katie Price will reportedly attend a bankruptcy meeting via Zoom as she holidays in the Maldives.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, was declared bankrupt last November.

Now she’s been called back to court after an anonymous source allegedly “tipped off” the authorities about her lavish lifestyle.

Why does Katie Price have to attend a meeting?

The Sun reports that Katie won’t be off the hook until next month.

However, despite her having to adhere to strict financial restraints, she’s been on six holidays in 2020.

A source told the newspaper: “Katie’s told her team that she can attend by Zoom from her Maldives holiday.

“She doesn’t see a problem with it – she’s taking the whole thing very seriously – and says the holiday’s not an issue as Carl paid for the holiday.”

It has been claimed that Katie and current beau Carl Woods are currently staying in a £1,400-a-night hotel in the paradise destination.

Anyone who’s been made bankrupt has to pay creditors any money that they make through paid work or from selling their belongings.

A spokesperson for Katie said: “Katie won’t be attending next weeks hearing in person.

“This is subject to location and under Covid regulations.”

What is Katie doing in the Maldives?

Katie jetted off to the Maldives with Carl, which has been branded a ‘baby-making’ trip.

As a result, it looks as though they’re having a lovely time.

Earlier, Carl shared a rare snap of Katie without any makeup on.

During the holiday, Katie took to Instagram page to tell her fans that “she had never been so happy“.

