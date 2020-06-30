Katie Price thanks NHS as son Harvey returns home after being hospitalised with ‘bug’

TV's Katie Price has thanked the NHS as her son Harvey returned home after being taken to hospital.

Harvey, 18, became ill as he and the family celebrated his sister Princess' 13th birthday on Monday (June 29).

He was taken to hospital for "urgent medical care" but is now back at home with Katie.

Katie Price thanked the NHS as her son Harvey returned home from hospital (Credit: YouTube)

A rep for Katie told the Mirror: "I am delighted to tell you that Harvey is home now and resting.

"Katie would like to thank the quick response of the local Ambulance service and all the staff at A&E that attended Harvey’s immediate care."

Meanwhile, the rep added to The Sun: "Harvey was kept under observation and then discharged last night.

"He was home in time to enjoy a slice of Princess's birthday cake.

"He picked up a bug, which led to an elevated temperature and the ambulance was called as a precaution.

Harvey needed "urgent medical care" (Credit: YouTube)

"Katie is very glad he's back at home."

Harvey has autism, Prader- Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

On Monday, a rep for Katie said Harvey "presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention".

Harvey underwent tests

The spokesperson told The Sun: "Harvey has been taken to a local hospital for tests.

"He wasn't feeling well yesterday and today has presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

"Katie recognised the signs and knew when to call an ambulance."

Katie has been campaigning the government in a bid to create a new law, called Harvey's Law, to protect people from trolling.

Harvey's Law

Last month, the mum-of-five hit out after she noticed Harvey was trending on Twitter due to trolls' vile comments.

At first, Katie believed people were praising Harvey after he made charity T-shirts to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she tweeted: "Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.

