Katie Price ‘terrified’ of another divorce despite being ‘determined’ to get pregnant

Katie Price is reportedly concerned about the idea of having yet another divorce amid rumours she’s engaged.

The reality star has walked down the aisle three times already.

However, with things heating up with her boyfriend Carl Woods, there’s signs she could end up tying the knot again in the future.

Katie Price has spoken about marrying again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Katie Price worried about?

The pair have been together six months and we know from their previous interviews that they have already discussed the prospect of both marriage and children.

As a result, it’s believed Katie has grown concerned about what a potential expensive divorce could do to her livelihood.

A source told Heat magazine: “Katie is feeling completely torn. She thinks Carl is too good to be true, and is worried that this could end with another expensive divorce and heartbreak.”

The insider added: “She’s claimed she wouldn’t be in the financial mess she’s in now if it wasn’t for previous partners ‘taking advantage of her’.

“Although Carl doesn’t appear to be like that, she’s worried that putting a ring on her finger will change things.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Katie’s first marriage was in 2005, when she tied the knot with Peter Andre. They split in 2009.

She then tied the knot again in 2010 to Alex Reid. However, the pair divorced in 2012.

Katie then married Kieran Hayler a year later, but they broke up in 2018.

Katie and Carl are enjoying a whirlwind relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Katie previously said about having another baby?

During Katie’s YouTube video series recently, she teased potentially having another child.

The clip showed the loved-up couple on a small plane heading on a day out.

Introducing the video, Katie said: “Welcome aboard to the private jet of the Pricey-Woods.

“Onboard we have Ryan and Amira, we have Carl Woods and the soon-to-be Katie Woods.”

Katie then pointed to her belly and said: “And hopefully number three.”

The star hit back at IVF claims (Credit: YouTube)

Katie hits back at IVF claims

In October, Katie hit back at suggestions that she had been “considering IVF” to have her sixth baby.

Magazine reports claimed at the time that she was looking for a fertility doctor as she prepared to embark on her journey.

But Katie hit back on her Instagram page, telling fans that it was “fake news”.

