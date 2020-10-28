Katie Price tells court ‘ninety percent of her trips are for business’ as she Skypes into bankruptcy call from the Maldives

Katie Price has defended herself in court while Skypeing in from the Maldives.

The former glamour model, 42, attended a bankruptcy hearing via a video call while on holiday.

Court reports reveal that the mum-of-five was ’emotional’ during the call and opened up about her mental health battles.

She said that her mental health woes had delayed her taking direct action regarding her bankruptcy case.

Katie told the court: “I appreciate I haven’t been easy to contact.

Katie says she doesn’t live a lavish lifestyle (Credit: YouTube)

Is Katie Price really bankrupt?

“I have been places physically and emotionally.”

She was forced to appear at the hearing after the judge had been tipped off that the supposedly bankrupt star was living a ‘glamorous lifestyle’.

Read more: Katie Price divides fans as she sees a doctor for ‘farting problem’

In the video call, which was reportedly struck with numerous technical difficulties, Katie denied she was living lavishly.

She said that “ninety percent” of her trips abroad were for “business” purposes. And even insisted that her current Maldives trip is a “work assignment”.

And she said she sold her Pink Range Rover for scrap because it was “worthless”.

Katie says she has struggled with her mental health in recent years (Credit: SplashNews)

What else did Katie say to the Court?

What’s more, she apologised to the court.

Katie said: “It is a long and tense process but I feel progress is now being made.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“I can only apologise, I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She also insisted that at the “height” of her glamour modelling career, she had always paid her taxes in full.

Katie and Carl Woods are currently holidaying in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews)

At a hearing in October 2018, Katie narrowly avoided declaring bankruptcy by giving an extension to sort her finances out.

This involved negotiating a repayment plan with the taxman.

However, her recent luxury holidays abroad and plastic surgery trips to Turkey raised questions.

Katie denied hiding assets or earnings during the hearing. And she promised to make amends.

She told the court: “I appreciate I have not been easy to communicate with and hard to track down, but I have not hidden.



“I will work hard to make this right, however long this takes.”

Meanwhile, Katie is currently enjoying a high-end trip in the Maldives with her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

The pair are reportedly on a ‘baby-making’ trip as both have said they wish to have a baby together.

Katie told her YouTube viewers just last week: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.