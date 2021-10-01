Katie Price tells children ‘she’s going to get better’ in FaceTime videos from rehab

After her car crash, Katie Price has told her children that “she’s going to get better” in a conversation on FaceTime.

The mum-of-five, 43, was involved in the accident earlier this week and was arrested for drink driving.

With Katie now in The Priory undergoing rehab, ex-husband Kieran Hayler has spoken about a FaceTime call she made with her kids.

Katie and Kieran in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price crash: What did Kieran say about their kids?

Kieran told the Daily Mail that the children he shares with Katie – Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – are “worried and upset”.

He also said that Katie reassured them that she’s “doing a lot better”.

“Bunny asked her about what happened,” Kieran continued, “And she said she was in hospital and she’s going to get better and see them really soon.

Katie and her conversations with her children

He added: “She’s gone to The Priory, I have seen she is there, I spoke to her on FaceTime on Wednesday night and she’s in the best place at the moment to sort herself out.

“Kate said she will be speaking to the children most days from The Priory, and I hope she will get better and the help she needs.”

Earlier in the interview, Kieran also said that “enough is enough”.

However, he added that if Katie did end up going to prison, he’s confident she would be able to cope.

Katie has spoken to her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Katie Price interview six months before her crash

Yesterday (Thursday September 30), it emerged that Katie’s children told her that they would never speak to her again if she took drugs.

She disclosed the information in an interview with The Sun six months before the crash.

“All the kids say that I am so much better now,” she said.

“But they say, ‘Mum if you ever get back to how you were, we are never going to speak to you again’.”