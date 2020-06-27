The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 27th June 2020
Katie Price targeted by trolls over video of Bunny wearing make-up

She loves to copy her mum's tutorials

By Richard Bell
Reality star Katie Price has come under fire from trolls after posting a video of her daughter Bunny wearing make-up.

On Instagram, the former glamour model, 42, shared a clip of her youngest child, five, with lipstick and blusher on.

It shows Bunny - whose dad is Katie's ex, Kieran Hayler - smiling for the camera before bouncing up and down in excitement.

What happens in the video?

On the floor in front of her is a pile of various bits of make-up, including mascara and nail polish.

Katie explains in the video that she bought it all for Bunny.

In the comments, a number of social media users criticised the mum-of-five.

One said: "A little lipgloss and nail polish all little girls like. But why are you giving her all that mascara, foundation etc? She's a child."

Another wrote: "Let children enjoy being children. They've got a lifetime to cope with everything that goes with being an adult."

A third asked, stunned: "Isn't she 6!?"

"Are you joking?" demanded a fourth, adding: "Getting so much make-up for a little girl?"

A number of Katie's fans defended her in the comments.

'Lighten up'

"Oh my goodness people, lighten up. Jesus," one said. "Just a little girl playing dress up."

Another wrote: "What's with all the negative nellys on here? Little girls love make up! I highly doubt Katie lets her out with a full face on."

Now, an insider close to the star has hit back at the comments. They explained that Bunny loves to copy her mum's make-up tutorials. She also loves to put it on her siblings, including big brother Harvey.

Getting so much make-up for a little girl?

They told the Mirror: "Bunny delights in copying her mummy's make-up tutorials. No one is safe - Bunny does every ones make-up including Harvey.

"Bunny loves bright colours - whether she is painting or drawing. She is a naturally very artistic little lady. A lipstick is a face paint tool, for whatever purpose Bunny feels fit on the face to highlight - nothing more - it comes off in the hour.

An insider said Bunny loves to copy her mum  Katie Price's make-up tutorials (Credit: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

"Bunny may well bring out her own range one day - in some countries make-up on children defines their cultures - tribes, religion - organically learning through play."

Speaking further, the insider said that parents should supervise kids if letting them play with make up - more to stop them scrawling all over soft furnishings.

ED! contacted Katie's reps for comment.

