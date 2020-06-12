Katie Price struck down with stomach bug which ‘left her bedridden’

TV's Katie Price has revealed she's been struck down with a stomach bug.

The reality TV star insisted she's feeling better but had the bug for 48 hours.

According to The Sun, Katie was left bedridden because of the illness and wanted to get better for her son Junior's 15th birthday this weekend.

Katie Price has revealed she's been struck down with a stomach bug (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the publication: "Katie's been struck down by a horrible bug. She's had it for 48 hours, she thinks it's a gastrointestinal bug.

"Katie thinks with the weather being so random it has something to do with it - boiling hot one minute - chucking it down the next.

I've had a tummy bug for 48 hours but am feeling so much better now.

"She's making a good recovery, she's trying to get better for Junior as it's his birthday tomorrow and he turns 15.

"As a mum of five she doesn't get much chance to rest."

Meanwhile, Katie said: "I've had a tummy bug for 48 hours but am feeling so much better now."

Katie insisted she's feeling "much better" now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday, Katie shared a photo to Instagram showing herself wearing a grey lounge two-piece.

Feeling fresh and healthy

She said: "I’m feeling fresh sporty and healthy."

Katie has been in lockdown with her 18-year-old son Harvey.

Her children Junior and Princess, 12, have been dividing their time between their mum's house and their dad Peter Andre's home.

Meanwhile, Katie's youngest children Jett, six, and Bunny, five, have been staying with their dad Kieran Hayler.

Katie recently revealed she's considering using a sperm donor in a bid for a sixth child.

Asked if she still wants more kids, she told OK! magazine: "I'd love to adopt but because I've already got five children, they probably wouldn't allow it.

Katie has been in lockdown with her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I went to a fertility doctor last year and they said because I've had four cesareans I'd need to try in the next couple of years.

"If I don't find anyone, I'll get a sperm donor. It's probably easier - there'd be less rows at least! Although I am fine with the kids’ dads."

