Katie Price reveals son Harvey has smashed two TVs and three windows: ‘I’ve barely had any sleep’

Katie Price has revealed her son Harvey has smashed two TVs and three windows before his return to college.

Harvey, 21, attends residential college in Cheltenham. Harvey is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome. He was also born with septo-optic dysplasia – a condition that affects brain function.

Appearing on a TikTok live recently, Katie opened up about Harvey and admitted she’s “hardly” slept because of his outbursts.

Katie said Harvey smashed TVs and windows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and son Harvey

Alongside her hairdresser, Katie told her fans on the live video: “About time I get my hair [done] and Harvey’s now finally gone home after three windows were smashed, two tellies smashed and a door he’d done.

“That wasn’t that bad this week. I’ve had hardly no sleep, so he’s gone back. So now I’ve got my energy.”

Katie has opened up about Harvey‘s needs on several occasions. Earlier this year, she opened up about trying to get Harvey into employment.

Appearing in a segment on The One Show in May, Katie admitted she’s not sure if it’s “possible” for Harvey to have a job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

She explained in the segment: “Like many other young people with a disability he’s finding it difficult making the transition into adulthood – especially when it comes to getting a job.

“I want nothing more than for Harvey to find his dream job – but because he needs so much support, I worry it won’t be possible.”

More recently, Katie had to take Harvey to hospital following issues with his ear. Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the star told her sister: “I’m going to see Harvey, he’s having real problems with his ear. [He] kept phoning me yesterday.

Katie Price had to take Harvey to hospital last month because of an issue with his ear (Credit: ITV)

“So, he’s calling me going ‘*moaning and crying* mum’ and all that. Last night, when he went to bed, they put a bandage around his head to stop him doing that with his ear. So he’s phoning me feeling sorry for himself.”

She also said: “But his behaviour is so bad at the minute and his ear doesn’t help. Like I can bring him home, but he will smash everything.”

Read more: Katie Price slams ‘disrespectful’ Loose Women as she addresses a return

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.