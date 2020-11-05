Katie Price recently slammed a troll for mocking her son Harvey and now a man has been arrested.

A vile internet video that mocked the mother-of-five and her son, Harvey, went viral.

Reports claim that the man who shared the video was raided today (Thursday November 5) in Hastings.

Katie Price was furious when she heard about the video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened in the video mocking Katie Price and Harvey?

The Sun reports that the unnamed man was quizzed by the police about the identity of the couple in the video.

The video itself saw a woman impersonating Katie, asking a man – who was cruelly portraying Harvey – what they say to someone who is mocking them.

Read more: Katie Price says son Harvey ‘doesn’t understand’ why his siblings see their dad and he doesn’t

In reply, the man in the video says: “Hello you [bleep]”.

This mimics Katie and Harvey’s appearance on Loose Women in 2016.

Katie Price and son Harvey on Loose Women in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told The Sun: “A 52-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested by police investigating an offensive video posted on Twitter.

“Police made aware of the video around 8.40pm on Wednesday (November 4).

“The man was arrested around 4.45am on Thursday (November 5) on suspicion of sending by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

What did Katie say about the video?

When mum-of-five Katie – still on holiday in the Maldives – found out about the video, she posted an angry message on Instagram.

She said: “I’ve been sent this disgusting racist mockery [bleep] taking video about me and Harvey mocking his disabilities.

Does anybody know these disgusting humans as I will be reporting this to the police.

“Clearly planned hence the face painting! Does anybody know these disgusting humans as I will be reporting this to the police.”

She continued: “These people need reporting.”

What conditions does Harvey suffer from?

Meanwhile, Harvey is partially blind, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.

In addition, 18-year-old Harvey also suffers from an underactive thyroid and diabetes.

He inspired Katie to start her own campaign against internet trolls called Harvey’s Law.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Meanwhile, Katie recently pleaded with fans to help her after Harvey now tips the scales at 28 stone.

“Can anybody help I’m looking to rent a treadmill and rowing machine for Harvey that can take his weight – 28 and a half stone and other gym bits,” she asked.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.