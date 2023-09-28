TV personality Katie Price with her son Harvey
News

Katie Price shares fears for son Harvey: ‘He phones me crying a lot’

Katie misses her eldest

By Entertainment Daily

Katie Price has opened up about the challenges her son Harvey is currently facing in her most recent episode of The Katie Price Show.

Joined by her sister Sophie, Katie releases a weekly podcast where they discuss what is going on in their lives and topical events.

This week’s instalment, which landed today (September 28), is titled Harvey Price, and it is all about her son.

The episode synopsis reads: “This week we’re talking about the man himself – Mr Harvey Price. So many of you have got in touch to ask about Harvey’s progress so we thought we would have a chat about Harvey’s story on today’s episode.”

Katie Price talking while wearing a yellow top
Katie Price revealed she has high hopes for her son in the latest episode of The Katie Price Show (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and son Harvey

Harvey lives in a residential college designed to help him learn to be more independent while still having healthcare professionals onsite if he needs them.

She said candidly: “I miss him so much when he’s at college.”

The college, National Star College in Gloucester, can be seen in the BBC documentary Harvey & Me, which stars the mother and son duo.

Katie continued: “I’m a bit concerned for him at the minute, he phones me crying all the time. ‘I love you, I miss you, I need your cuddles.’ For a 21 year old, he’s always going to be my baby. He does come home; I do see him.”

She added: “I’ve just had a challenging year, you know as well as what is going on with the other kids. But the kids are my life, my priority, they are my number one. I don’t love them all any different, they just have different needs they need from me.”

She then divulged her hopes for him: “Harvey doesn’t realise how well known he is. He’s so innocent to it all. I’d like him to do public speeches, he’d know how to read off his script, I think people would listen to him because they’d know how difficult is to get up there. He would love that. I still want him to do more documentaries about his life because they are inspiring.”

She hopes he will team up with a brand with strong values that shows diversity, and she would “love to see him on the cover of GQ”.

On the podcast, Katie has shared other issues with Harvey, recalling a time when she had to rush him to the hospital and how she has lost many of her former showbiz friends.

Katie’s money troubles

The challenges Katie referred to are her ongoing legal matters regarding filing for bankruptcy.

The former glamour model, 45, was declared bankrupt in 2019. A court hearing took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in July over her £3.2 million debt repayment. The model was accused of a “breach of income payments agreement”.





