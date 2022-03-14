Katie Price ‘beyond proud’ of son Harvey as he walks the runway in fashion show

Katie Price has admitted that she is ‘beyond proud’ of her son Harvey, after walking the runway in a fashion show.

The former glamour model took to social media to share her pride over her 19-year-old son’s latest achievement today (March 14).

Harvey walked the runway to promote his Black and Gold clothing collection for fashion brand Born Anxious.

Katie Price shares pride over son Harvey

As Katie is currently in Thailand, Harvey was joined by her sister Sophie at the event.

However, the star didn’t let the event go unnoticed on Instagram.

Sharing a selection of pictures of Harvey walking in the show, she said: “Yessss my @officialmrharveyprice, I’m beyond proud of you!

“Thank you @bornanxious for creating this gorgeous new range with Harvey.”

During the event, Harvey modelled a black T-shirt with a gold ‘H’ logo.

The back of the top featured his name, as well as the words: “I don’t like loud noises.”

Katie Price shared her pride over son Harvey

Katie’s fans were just as thrilled to see Harvey on the catwalk, with one commenting: “Fantastic Harvey! Well done young man!”

Another said: “Amazing show and amazing range! Well done Harvey.”

A third added: “Absolutely wonderful.”

A fourth posted: “So well done Harvey!! Lots of love.”

Meanwhile, others praised Harvey for raising awareness over loud noises.

“Well done Harvey. My daughter hates loud noises too, love that this makes people aware,” one shared.

Katie was unable to make Harvey's event

It comes after Katie recently revealed that her son has secured his first nightclub PA.

The reality star will accompany Harvey for a night of partying in Halifax next month.

The Acapulco Club confirmed the appearance earlier this month, saying: “We are excited to announce that we have a Live PA coming soon with Katie & Harvey Price!”

Katie’s weight confession

Meanwhile, Katie recently admitted to feeling “overweight” and “sluggish” whilst on holiday with fiancé Carl Woods.

She made the confession during a recent YouTube video, where she also noted how her exercise regime is still limited after previously breaking her feet.

In the video, she said: “I thought I would start the gym. I feel overweight, sluggish and I am even out of breath going up the stairs.”

Katie added: “When you haven’t been to the gym for ages, it kills. And I hate every bit of it, but slowly, slowly. I’m not going to kill myself the first day.”

