Katie Price’s son Harvey shared snuggles with her boyfriend Carl Woods‘ dog in a cute new picture on social media.
Posting a snap of the tiny pooch and Harvey on Instagram, the former glamour model, 42, told fans that Sid was the latest “furry addition” to the family.
Katie Price's 'cute' photo Harvey and tiny dog Sid
In the picture, posted on Friday (September 25) afternoon, Harvey sits on the edge of a bed with little Sid cradled in his arm.
It shows him planting a big kiss on the dog’s head.
Katie wrote alongside it: “So cute @officialmrharveyprice with @carljwoods dog, which is my new furry addition to our family.”
She also encouraged followers to head over to Harvey’s Instagram, where he had uploaded a drawing he’d done of the pooch.
The teenager, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, wrote alongside his artwork: “To Carl, thank you for looking after Sid the dog.”
His Instagram Stories also included a video of him showing off his drawing.
In the clip, Harvey says: “I love you, Carl. Oh babes.”
Katie can he heard gushing behind the camera: “Good boy, aren’t you. Oh Harv, you’re so cute.”
Commenting on the snap pf Harvey and Sid, one follower wrote: “Hi Harvey, Sid and you look adorable together. Hope you’re having a good day.”
Another said, with a heart-eyes emoji: “Beautiful picture, Harvey.”
A third commented: “Harvey, your drawing of Sid looks so much like him! It’s so cute!”
Someone else wrote: “Aww Harvey, he’s adorable. Your best friend forever.”
Katie Price has been dating new man Carl since June this year.
Katie Price’s message for the ‘haters’
Earlier this week, Katie defended Carl against the ‘haters’ and said she doesn’t care what the naysayers think.
She also thanked her supporters in a social media post, which showed her and the former Love Islander, 31, swearing at the camera at a theme park.
Katie said: “Can’t resist to share to all you doubters and haters…
“#excitingtimesahead and to all you supporters and my amazing followers, I appreciate your support #nowwatchthiscomeback #watchthisspace with @carljwoods @adventuresofkatieandcarl.”
