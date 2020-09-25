Katie Price’s son Harvey shared snuggles with her boyfriend Carl Woods‘ dog in a cute new picture on social media.

Posting a snap of the tiny pooch and Harvey on Instagram, the former glamour model, 42, told fans that Sid was the latest “furry addition” to the family.

Katie Price posted a snap of Harvey enjoying cuddles with Carl Woods’ dog, Sid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s ‘cute’ photo Harvey and tiny dog Sid

In the picture, posted on Friday (September 25) afternoon, Harvey sits on the edge of a bed with little Sid cradled in his arm.

It shows him planting a big kiss on the dog’s head.

Read more: Katie Price defends Carl Woods as she hits back at the ‘haters’

Katie wrote alongside it: “So cute @officialmrharveyprice with @carljwoods dog, which is my new furry addition to our family.”

She also encouraged followers to head over to Harvey’s Instagram, where he had uploaded a drawing he’d done of the pooch.

The teenager, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, wrote alongside his artwork: “To Carl, thank you for looking after Sid the dog.”

His Instagram Stories also included a video of him showing off his drawing.

In the clip, Harvey says: “I love you, Carl. Oh babes.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkBWSGAD2C/

Katie can he heard gushing behind the camera: “Good boy, aren’t you. Oh Harv, you’re so cute.”

Commenting on the snap pf Harvey and Sid, one follower wrote: “Hi Harvey, Sid and you look adorable together. Hope you’re having a good day.”

Another said, with a heart-eyes emoji: “Beautiful picture, Harvey.”

So cute, Harvey with Carl’s dog, which is my new furry addition to our family.

A third commented: “Harvey, your drawing of Sid looks so much like him! It’s so cute!”

Someone else wrote: “Aww Harvey, he’s adorable. Your best friend forever.”

Katie Price has been dating new man Carl since June this year.

Sid the dog belongs to Carl Woods (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s message for the ‘haters’

Earlier this week, Katie defended Carl against the ‘haters’ and said she doesn’t care what the naysayers think.

She also thanked her supporters in a social media post, which showed her and the former Love Islander, 31, swearing at the camera at a theme park.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Katie Price could be set to return with boyfriend Carl Woods

Katie said: “Can’t resist to share to all you doubters and haters…

“#excitingtimesahead and to all you supporters and my amazing followers, I appreciate your support #nowwatchthiscomeback #watchthisspace with @carljwoods @adventuresofkatieandcarl.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.