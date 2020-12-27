Katie Price ‘so proud’ as she videos son Harvey enjoying healthy meals after weight loss

Katie Price has said she’s “so proud” of her son Harvey as she showed him eating healthy meals.

The star recently revealed 18-year-old Harvey has lost half a stone in a week thanks to the meals and a fitness regime.

On Sunday, Katie shared a video of Harvey tucking into a healthy curry at home.

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey?

She wrote: “So proud of Harvey for actually trying new food.

“And especially because they are healthy meals from @prepkitchenuk.

“This is the start of hoping Harvey continues to stick to trying different meals to lose weight in a healthy way.”

Harvey lost half a stone in a week recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the clip, Katie says: “Harv, what you eating?”

As Harvey replies, Katie asks: “Prep meal? They made you it didn’t they?

“Do you like it? They made it all for Harvey, healthy meals. What do you think?”

Harvey says: “Oh lovely,” to which Katie asks: “Do you love them?”

Harvey sweetly replies: “It’s beautiful.”

Katie said Harvey tipped the scales at 29 stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie reveals Harvey’s weight loss

Earlier this month, the mum-of-five revealed Harvey’s incredible weight loss thanks to his new fitness regime.

She told OK! magazine: “We’ve got some gym stuff for him and put it all in Carl [Wood]’s garage.

“We want to try anything to help him lose his weight. He’s lost 4kg this week, so at least he’s lost something.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s boyfriend Carl told The Sun: “Kate and I have kitted my garage out with fitness equipment, and it’s all for Harvey.

“He likes to do things with me and Kate, if he sees us doing that, I think he’ll do that with us.”

Carl said he and Katie kitted his garage out with fitness equipment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Katie revealed fears for Harvey as his weight had hit 29 stone.

The teen has Prader-Willi syndrome and a classic symptom is to constantly crave food.

Harvey is also partially blind and autistic.

