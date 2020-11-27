Katie Price has been panned by her fans for not wearing a face mask as she hit the shops for a bout of Christmas shopping.

The mum-of-five, 42, posed up a storm in a garden centre as she enjoyed some ‘after hours’ shopping.

The former glam model posed with an employee at the Van Hage garden centre in Great Amwell.

Published on the centre’s official Instagram page, they shared: “Katie Price is in the house!

“Out of hours shopping at Van Hage Great Amwell #katieprice#exclusive#shopping#superstar#celebrity “.

Katie, here with boyfriend Carl, wasn’t social distancing at the garden centre (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are people angry with Katie Price?

But cross users vented that they think both Katie and the man in the photo should have been wearing face masks.

And they should have been maintaining social distance.

One cross user penned: “Please could you clarify as why no social distancing was adhered to when Miss Price came to visit.

“No masks were worn. Touching shoulders and definitely not two metres apart.”

While another user fumed: “You’re banning dogs. Pulling in tabloid glamour models for some ‘after hours shopping’. Van Hage, I don’t know what you think you’re doing but you are seriously misreading your loyal client base.”

But the garden centre insists they were adhering to COVID rules

The account has subsequently turned off comments from the post.

And they have stated that they were adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

As they claim that they were filming for Katie’s upcoming show, and the garden centre didn’t have other customers in at the time.

In a statement to the Daily Mirror, they said: “Katie Price contacted Van Hage to arrange to use our store as a filming location for her TV Programme, on an out of hours basis, at a time when it was closed to the general public.

“Our store staff wore appropriate PPE and were not present with her family during the filming process; Briefly, at the very end of the trip she ended by posing for a photograph in front of our Christmas department without a face mask.

Katie was apparently filming at the garden centre (Credit: SplashNews)

“We would recommend contacting Ms Price’s representatives directly for any further information because we are not able to comment specifically on her behalf.”

Two days ago Katie also posed in a Turkey hat in a shop. It is unknown if this was also at the garden centre or at another venue.

Posting on Instagram in view of her some two million followers, some users asked why she wasn’t wearing a face mask.

One user commented: “No mask think you are above the law!! Also England is in lockdown.”



While another user posted: “Wear a god damn mask soon be running to NHS.”

And a third user commented: “COVID restrictions???”

*ED has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

