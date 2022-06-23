Katie Price shares heartwarming videos of mum Amy and her kids at her sister’s wedding

Katie Price shared some sweet videos from her sister Sophie’s wedding showing her mum Amy and her children enjoying the celebrations.

The reality star shared clips of her mum Amy, who is terminally ill, enjoying the day.

Katie also posted short videos of her kids, including Junior Andre, dancing at the event yesterday and the family looked like they were having a great time, with Katie proudly showing off her clan.

Amy, who suffers from lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, was poignantly filmed with oxygen tubes in each of her nostrils.

Terminally-ill Amy saw her daughter Sophie tie the knot (Credit: Instagram/KatiePrice)

Katie Price sister’s wedding

Katie, 44, was reportedly a bridesmaid for her sister on the big day.

It seemed to be a nice break from the latest drama surrouding Katie.

She’s due in court tomorrow (Friday, June 24) and could face potential jail time after reportedly breaking a restraining order.

Katie proudly showed off her daughters (Credit: Instagram/KatiePrice)

Katie looked stunning in a dark blue gown, along with her daughters, Princess, 14, and Bunny, seven.

She captioned one of the clips ‘my girls’, as Princess took Bunny for a twirl around the dance floor.

The mum-of-five also shared a sweet clip of Junior – who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre – teaching Bunny a dance routine to his hit single, Slide.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Katie pleaded with Sophie to invite her fiancé Carl Woods along to the wedding celebrations.

A source told The Sun: “Carl didn’t get an invite as things between him and Katie were looking rocky when the invites went out, but now him and Katie are back on track and he doesn’t have the court date coming up, Katie’s begging for him to be invited to the big day.

Carl apparently didn’t get an invite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But the guest list is tight and nobody wants any drama on Sophie’s big day.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for comment.

