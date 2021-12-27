Katie Price shares sweet photo with mum and kids Harvey, Junior and Princess on Boxing Day

Katie Price shared a sweet photo of her mum and children on Boxing Day for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to see.

The 43-year-old, who only had Harvey for Christmas this year, was reunited with Junior and Princess yesterday.

What is Katie Price’s picture?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie took to Instagram yesterday to post some heartwarming snaps with her family. The star uploaded two posts in total.

The first post was a big family photo that included Katie, Junior, Harvey, and Princess. Katie captioned the post with: “This is what Christmas is all about. Being with family.”

Read more: Katie Price spending Christmas with just one of her children

The second post consisted of three photos. In the first photo, Princess is hugging Harvey as Katie, Junior, and Katie’s mum, Amy, stand smiling in the background. The second photo shows Katie standing next to Harvey as the 19-year-old unwraps some presents.

Meanwhile, in the third photo, Harvey is getting a hug from his step-grandfather, Paul, who’s dressed as Santa Claus.

“Some pictures from yesterday,” Katie wrote. “Hope everyone is having an amazing Boxing Day!”

Katie Price’s Christmas

The mum-of-five only had Harvey home for Christmas this year (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Meanwhile, Katie was reunited with Junior and Princess yesterday after being without them for Christmas this year.

The mum-of-five only had one of her kids with her on the big day – Harvey. Junior and Princess spent Christmas with dad Peter Andre, whilst Bunny and Jett spent it with their father, Kieran Hayler.

Katie went into detail about her Christmas plans in an interview with OK! magazine.

“The plan is that Harvey will be home for Christmas and New Year. It will be me, Harvey, and Carl [Woods],” she said.

“I don’t have the other kids this year as it’s their dads’ turns because I had them last year.”

In addition, she said: “And then obviously I’ll see my mum and my family. We’ll be at my house in Horsham – I’m back here for good and I’m loving it.”

What else has the former model been up to?

Katie narrowly avoided spending this Christmas behind bars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the photos Katie uploaded being sweet, the star turned off the comment section on her post. This is likely because of the backlash the star recently received for avoiding jail time.

Meanwhile, back in September, Katie Price had a car accident not far from her home in Horsham.

Katie rolled her car and was found to have vodka and cocaine in her system.

Read more: Katie Price will ‘name and shame’ enemies in new book ‘covering drink-drive crash and rehab stay’

However, despite pleading guilty to drink driving, Katie missed out on spending Christmas in prison. Katie was given a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

The reaction to the star’s lucky escape was overwhelmingly negative.

“How do you get banned from driving six times and drive despite the ban on a number of occasions then still get a suspended sentence? Disgusting,” one person tweeted after hearing the news.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.