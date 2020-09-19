Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods looked more loved-up than ever in a new snap she’s shared to Instagram.

The model’s new man has been by her side through her recent surgery and family health issues.

Katie shared the cute snap of her cuddled up with Carl to her 2.3 million Instagram followers, with a sweet caption.

Some of Katie’s fans have questioned whether her relationship with Carl is real. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say about Carl?

She wrote: “Sorry I can’t resist sharing this picture my mum took of me and @carljwoods! I want to show how totally in love and smitten we are with each other #ilovethismanwithallmyheart.”

The picture has already earned more than 20,000 likes, yet some rushed to question whether their love is “real”.

Do you know what genuine love even is…. this is a carbon copy pose of every man you go with.

Another shared: “Give it six months and he’ll be out.”

Katie’s followers doubt whether she and Carl will last more than six months. (Credit: Splash News)

A third wrote: “Sorry, this relationship is so fake it’s unreal. If you’re that happy together why do you need to post things?”

However, some fans did defend Katie and Carl, suggesting that this time the relationship might last.

One fan wrote: “Why don’t people just leave her alone she deserves to be happy and if she wants to put a nice picture of her and her bf on here so what!”

Another shared: “He seems like a genuinely nice lad.”

Katie on mum Amy’s terminal illness

Katie has opened up recently about her mum Amy’s tragic diagnosis of her terminal illness.

Amy has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a disease that permanently affects the lungs and scars the tissue.

In an Instagram post, Katie shared pictures with her mum to coincide with IPF week and help raise more awareness of the disease.

She wrote: “This week is #IPFweek. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung condition that scars your lungs and reduces the efficiency of your breathing. 32,500 people in the UK are affected by IPF.

“The @britishlungfoundation is asking for your support to help fund vital research and offer those with IPF hope for the future. See the link in my story post for how to donate.”

Amy was sadly diagnosed with terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. Katie is very close to her mum Amy, and has found the diagnosis hard to handle.

Doctors have given Amy three to five years to live, and the only cure for IPF is a lung transplant.

