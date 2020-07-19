Katie Price shares rare photo of her younger sister Sophie

Former glamour model Katie Price has shared a rare photo of her younger sister Sophie.

Taking to social media, Katie, 42, shared a pic of her stunning half-sister, 30.

After just unveiling her own new blonde locks, Katie quipped that they now have matching hair.

Addressing her 2.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "Loving my sisters @sophie_pricey new hair both us sisters having a blonde moment. Love my sister."

Dozens of fans rushed to compliment her sibling. Many commented on how natural she looks.

Katie unveiled her own new blonde locks this weekend (Credit: YouTube Katie Price channel)

One user wrote: "Natural beauty, don’t ever go down the other route."

Another praised: "How natural is your sister!! Wow."

A third gushed: "Beautiful. She looks like your mum."

And a fourth commented: "She's stunning, never hear about her, what a beautiful lady."

Indeed Sophie has kept a very low profile for some years.

Katie and Sophie jogging together back in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She had previously appeared in Katie's reality shows, and did some glamour modelling herself as a teen.

Back in 2008, she became the face of the adult television channel, Television X.

At the time she told The Daily Star: "I'm so lucky. This is my dream job. And I've got my big sister to look after me and help me out if I need advice."

She also described following in the same steps as big sister Katie, and having breast augmentation.

However, she has stepped far away from the spotlight in recent years.

She is now believed to work for the BBC as a researcher for Children's In Need.

She also celebrated receiving her Master's degree in history last year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie spoke of her pride: "She always loved history and she’s proud of herself even though she’s dyslexic."

And on Sophie's own Instagram account, she addressed her 36,000 followers with: "It's over... It's finally over.... Masters dissertation bound and ready for submission... Oioi... Sophie Price M.A."

Sophie is very close to both Katie and their mum, Amy Price, who is terminally ill.

She regularly shares updates of her family life on social media.

She has also praised Katie's disabled son Harvey, and urged for more understanding regarding autism.

Back in April she wrote: "Autism is like a rainbow. It has a brighter side and a darker side. But every shade is important and beautiful. #autismawarenessday."

