Katie Price shares photo with son Harvey as he's released from intensive care

Glamour model Katie Price has praised eldest son Harvey as he's released from intensive care, after he was rushed to hospital.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old had a high temperature and was experiencing breathing difficulties.

Read more: Tyson and Paris Fury share adorable family photo from son's dinosaur themed birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Jul 17, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Katie said: "Hey everyone update my @officialmrharveyprice baby boy, he has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved.

"I’m so happy , it’s been so difficult. I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages, this picture I’ve taken today, only one drip in and moved out of ICU."

Support from her fans has flooded in, and even a sweet message from her former lover. Ex-husband and former stepdad Kieran Hayler shared: "Such a fighter".

Her current beau Carl Woods also sent a message of support. He commented on her post: "Total Warrior."

There was family support too as little brother Junior Andre wrote: "Stay strong big bro."

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine also shared her relief at the good news: "Lovely news 🙏 pray he is home safe and well soon ❤️ thinking of you lots."

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler has shared get well wishes for Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price has been by son Harvey's side

Almost a week ago, Harvey was rushed into hospital from the family home in Surrey as his temperature soared to 42 degrees and he struggled to breathe.

Initially there was concern he could have been taken ill with coronavirus, but tests proved negative. However, the 18-year-old was kept in hospital due to a "complex" medical condition.

Previously, Katie Price said: "Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus. I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity.

"Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids. With Harvey and all his health conditions, you simply can't mess about."

It was thought that Harvey might not leave the ICU for weeks, so his strong recovery is a welcome sign.

Harvey has had numerous health issues over the years, and he suffers from blindness and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.