Katie Price has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her 13-year-old daughter Princess.

In the snap, the former model, 42, can be seen pouting alongside the teenager, who’s showing off a stunning new hairstyle.

Both mum and daughter are wearing make-up in the shot.

Striking similarities

With her really long, straight hair and make-up, Princess – Katie’s daughter with Peter Andre – looks a lot like her mum.

And they look especially similar in this particular Instagram shot because they’re wearing matching pink sweatshirts.

This fact was not lost on Katie, who captioned the picture: “Me and my gorgeous mini-me daughter @officialprincess_andre.”

And no sooner had the snap gone out to Katie’s 2.3 million followers than the positive comments started flooding in.

One fan gushed: “Truly beautiful both of you, inside and out x.”

Another exclaimed: “Wow! She is your double here.”

Some of Katie’s followers claimed that Princess looks like her dad, Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New addition to the family

And a third follower swooned: “Goodness you both look just gorgeous xxx.”

Inevitably, some fans seemed less fond of the pic. One wrote: “Omg princess is a child.”

And another said: “Where has the young little Princess gone? Stay a child.”

There were also some who felt that Princess is the absolute spit of her dad.

Former Love Island star Carl Woods has been dating Katie for six months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie already had a pretty big family, but it became even bigger this week when her boyfriend Carl Woods bought her a new dog.

The former Love Island star, 31 – who’s been dating Katie for several months now – gave her a French Bulldog puppy, which they’ve named Precious.

