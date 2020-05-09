Katie Price shares photo of daughter Bunny wearing her stilettos

TV's Katie Price has shared a photo of her daughter Bunny wearing her stilettos.

The reality TV star has five children - Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five.

Katie shared a sweet photo of Princess and Bunny dressed up in lockdown.

Katie Price has shared a photo of her daughter Bunny wearing her stilettos (Credit: Instagram)

The photo shows Bunny wearing Katie's red stiletto heels as Princess stood next to her.

Katie said: "Bunny wearing Mummy’s shoes because she wants to be tall like her big sis."

Katie has been in lockdown with Harvey and personal trainer and Dreamboys hunk Al Warrell.

However, her kids Junior and Princess recently spent time with her after staying with their dad Peter Andre.

It seems Katie has also had time with Jett and Bunny after they were in lockdown with dad Kieran Hayler.

Katie has been in lockdown with her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, a rep for Katie denied she's found love again with Al.

Has Katie found love again?

A source told Heatworld: "Katie thinks that Al is amazing and has been gushing about him to anyone who’ll listen."

While noting that the pair are "just friends" right now, the source suggests that could change very soon.

The insider added that "he treats her how she feels she deserves to be treated and he’s very good with Harvey".

Al has been joining Harvey and Katie for exercises near their home.

Katie single despite rumours she's found love again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A new relationship would be a chance for Katie to have a fresh start after her split from Kris Boyson in December.

But Katie Price's representative told Mirror Online: "Katie is and remains single - Al is a friend helping out in lockdown.

"Source speculation about a relationship is misleading."

