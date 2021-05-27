Katie Price took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt tribute to son Harvey on his 19th birthday.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five took to social media to send him best wishes for his big day.

And it wasn’t just Katie – the whole family rallied around to wish Harvey a happy birthday!

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey on his birthday?

Katie took to Instagram to post the message.

She shared a camera roll of images of the lad, from when he was born all the way up to the present day.

The touching images showed the amazing bond between Katie and Harvey, who suffers from Septo-optic Dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome and autism.

Accompanying the images, Katie said: “Happy Birthday to my absolute world, Harvey on his 19th birthday.

“No matter what situation I’ve been in he has been there for me and kept me going, we are a team I love you so much Harvey.”

Harvey himself responded with three green love-heart emojis, while Katie’s sister Sophie left some frog emojis – Harvey’s favourite animal.

Meanwhile, Katie’s ex-husband Peter Andre commented: “The greatest,” alongside green heart emojis.

How did other family members react?

Katie’s nearest and dearest also sent birthday messages, too.

Fiancé Carl Woods shared a snap of the three of them holding hands together.

He said: “Happy 19th birthday mate @officialmrharveyprice. I’ll see you soon for some [cake emoji].”

Only days before, Harvey’s younger half-sister, Princess, sent a message.

The 13-year-old said: “I love my big brother.”

What did the charities say?

A host of charities and companies also took time out to wish Harvey a happy birthday.

Big Clothing For You said: “Happy birthday, @officialmrharveyprice!

“19 today and already a force for change.

“You are incredible Harvey, and we are so proud to work alongside you and your campaign to end trolling!

“P.S. We hope @katieprice has treated you to the biggest carrot cake EVER.”