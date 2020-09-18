Katie Price shares heartbreaking tribute to terminally-ill mum Amy

Katie Price has shared beautiful photos of her mum, Amy, who has a terminal illness.

Amy has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a disease that permanently affects the lungs and scars the tissue. Katie shared the first of her two posts on Thursday afternoon.

The post showed two photos of her and her mum by the beach. Amy had on a sunny, yellow outfit, while Katie was in a knee length black dress.

On the first photo, Katie lovingly drapes her arms round her mum’s neck while kissing her on the cheek. On the second, she is holding her mum tight, resting her head on hers and gently smiling.

The 42-year-old former model shared the photos to coincide with IPF Week, which aims to raise awareness of the condition.

What did Katie Price say?

The post was captioned: “This week is #IPFweek. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung condition that scars your lungs and reduces the efficiency of your breathing. 32,500 people in the UK are affected by IPF.

“The @britishlungfoundation is asking for your support to help fund vital research and offer those with IPF hope for the future. See the link in my story post for how to donate.”

Katie’s 14-year-old son Junior, from her relationship with Peter Andre, commented underneath, writing: “Love you nan ❤️”

On her second post, which was put up just after, she shared a photo of herself and Amy, with her brother Daniel and sister Sophie.

Katie wrote: “There are no words to express the love that my brother, sister @sophie_pricey and I have for our mum. As you know, this is something that’s very close to my heart because my mum suffers from this condition.”

She continued to give more information on how to help.

When was Amy diagnosed?

Amy was sadly diagnosed with terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

The news has been particularly difficult for Katie, who is incredibly close to her mother.

Amy had to shield during lockdown as she is particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. (Credit: Quest Red)

Following her diagnosis, she was given a three to five year life expectancy by doctors.

Treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis includes a lung transplant.

After hearing her mum had the condition, she offered to give one of her lungs – but Amy refused.

“She wouldn’t ever let me because I have kids but it’s not that easy,” Katie revealed on Loose Women.

“There’s not that many on the transplant list, they have to wait until you’re nearly dead.”