Katie Price has shared her first post-surgery picture to Instagram.

The model helped daughter Princess celebrate her 14th birthday with cake, balloons and a new puppy.

And she shared all the snaps with her devoted social media followers.

Katie Price was separated from her kids for three weeks after undergoing surgery (Credit: Splash News)

What did the picture of Katie on Instagram show?

Katie posted a series of pictures online wishing her eldest daughter a happy birthday.

It looked as if Princess had a lovely day, and was even gifted a new puppy after her last one died in a tragic accident.

Read more: Katie Price asks for help as Harvey smashes through walls at his new home

Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods shared a picture of Princess and Katie with the new puppy to Instagram.

It was then reshared by Katie.

However, it appears the model has used the puppy – who is very cute – as a prop to hide her “bruised and battered” face.

Katie Price with Princess and her new dog (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price have done?

Earlier this week, Katie claimed she was left “looking like a monster” after her recent plastic surgery.

She had full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin and fat injected into her bum.

Read more: Katie Price fans rally round as she’s accused of ‘exploiting her children’

The model was separated from her children for three weeks as she recovered in Turkey.

She told The Sun: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific. Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.”

Katie added: “I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods)

So what did fans say about the new puppy?

While lots of her followers said the new dog was cute, many issued a warning after what happened to her previous puppy.

Rolo suffocated to death after becoming trapped in an armchair at Katie’s home.

He was given to Princess for her 13th birthday this time last year.

One said: “Please keep an eye on this one and make sure no bad accidents happen like last time.

“Not here to hate, but a dog being suffocated under a chair isn’t acceptable and there needs to be more done to supervise while he’s this small.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.