Katie Price has shared the adorable note her son Harvey wrote to NHS doctors and nurses after he received his COVID-19 vaccination.

Harvey had his jab on Friday (February 5) because he is classed as vulnerable and in an at-risk category.

Sadly he was hospitalised following a reaction to the injection.

However, once he was home, the 18 year old penned an adorable note thanking those who looked after him.

Harvey Price was hospitalised following his COVID jab but Katie has said her son is okay now (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Harvey Price and why was he in hospital?

Harvey was taken to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to his COVID jab.

According to reports, he started “shaking uncontrollably” after receiving the vaccine.

Read more: Katie Price is ‘disabled for life’ after breaking both feet

On Sunday, Katie revealed he was back at home.

Katie shared: “He had a reaction. The reaction was really, really high temperature 39.9 and obviously with Harvey, I have to really keep an eye.

I am writing to say well done for looking after Harvey and everybody and doing a good job with my injection on Friday.

“I rang Great Ormand Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E.”

Speaking to Harvey in an Instagram Story video, she continued: “You had an X-ray, bloods, ECG. Everything was fine, they just said it was a reaction from the Covid [vaccine], but today he’s absolutely on form.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

What did Katie Price’s son Harvey say to doctors and nurses?

Katie shared a cute note that Harvey had written all by himself to the doctors and nurses at the hospital.

It said: “Dear NHS doctor and nurses.

Read more: Katie Price plans to resurrect singing career as she buys home recording studio

“I am writing to say well done for looking after Harvey and everybody and doing a good job with my injection on Friday.

“You are all proud of me. You work hard every day. We all need a holiday.”

Harvey added: “I will send you more pictures to keep you happy and safe.

“Thank you and well done

“Love from Harvey.”

Katie shared son Harvey’s note with her Instagram followers (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie’s followers say about the note?

Katie’s friends – and even an ex-husband – loved the fact she’d shared the note with them.

Kieran Hayler commented: “Sweetest boy.”

Nicola McLean added: “So sweet and caring.”

Another follower added: “Just love Harvey, he melts me.”

What do you think of Harvey’s note? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.