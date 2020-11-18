Katie Price says she doesn’t care about ex Peter Andre in furious rant

Katie Price has insisted her relationship with ex-husband Peter Andre is firmly in the past.

The former glamour model, 42, admitted she was sick of “people bringing up stuff” about her and Peter after their love story was aired on I’m A Celebrity’s 20th anniversary special.

In a furious rant on Instagram yesterday (November 17), Katie urged fans to respect her boyfriend Carl Woods and Pete’s wife Emily as she filmed herself at home.

Katie Price told fans she doesn’t care about ex-husband Peter Andre (Credit: Instagram Story/katieprice)

What did Katie Price say about Peter Andre?

The mum-of-five fumed: “I do not give a [bleep] about Pete. He is in my past.

“I wish people would stop bringing up stuff about me and Pete.

I’ve got my own life and Pete has his own life

“Don’t disrespect his wife Emily and don’t disrespect Carl, we’re over. We’re over. We’re over for a reason. I don’t care.”

Katie added: “I’m in love with Carl, and me and Carl don’t even discuss Pete. Doesn’t even come into our lives.

Katie and Peter found love on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve got my own life and Pete has his own life.

“Leave me alone to get on with my life, and leave Pete alone to get on with his.”

Katie says she was ‘fixated’ on Peter

It comes after Katie admitted she was “fixated” by Peter during their jungle stint in 2004.

She said: “If people can meet you at your worst then literally that is the best, it is like you’re made for each other.

The former glamour model hit out on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

“I was just fixated on him. People saw our relationship develop.”

The couple were married for five years and welcomed two children – Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

Katie also shares son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Meanwhile, Peter has welcomed two children with his doctor wife Emily.

Katie is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie opens up on Harvey’s health

Earlier this week, Katie admitted she was worried her eldest son Harvey will “eat himself to death” after gaining two stone.

Harvey, 18, suffers from a range of conditions, including Prader–Willi syndrome.

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.”

She added: “He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

