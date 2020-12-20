Katie Price may not be able to spend Christmas with all her kids, according to reports.

Ex glamour model Katie and her boyfriend Carl Woods travelled to Turkey earlier this week for dental treatment.

It is believed her teeth required attention after two of her veneers reportedly fell out. She had the dentistry procedure over the summer.

Yesterday (Saturday, December 19) afternoon, Katie, 42, updated her Instagram fans to let them know she and Carl, 31, are back in Britain.

Katie went to Turkey to have her veneers looked at (Credit: YouTube)

Turkey is not on the UK’s ‘safe list’ for travelling and so it is believed the couple should be required to quarantine for a fortnight.

However, reports have claimed she intends to pay for a private coronavirus test.

Katie will take the necessary steps to ensure that all her family are safe over Christmas.

And media outlets reckon that means she could be cut off from her kids if her test does not come back negative.

A representative reportedly told Mirror Online: “Katie more than anyone knows the importance of staying safe, especially over Christmas and will be taking a test to ensure the family can spend it all together.”

Harvey is expected to spend Christmas with his mum (Credit: SplashNews)

Where will Katie Price’s kids spend Christmas?

However, it is also reported that the mum-of-five has agreed with exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler that their kids will spend December 25 with them.

She shares 15-year-old Junior and 13-year-old Princess with Peter, 47. Kieran is dad to Jett, seven, and Bunny, six.

But her eldest, Harvey, will remain with Katie because his health concerns place him in the ‘vulnerable’ category.

A representative is reported to have told Mail Online that Katie will observe “necessary steps” to protect her family.

They said: “Katie will be returning to a tier three. The regulations are the same for Katie as they are for anyone.

“Katie will take the necessary steps to ensure that all her family are safe over Christmas.”

ED! has also contacted a rep for Katie Price for comment.

It seems Katie returned to Britain today (Credit: Instagram @katieprice)

Earlier this week it was reported Katie returned to the same clinic that replaced her teeth a few months ago.

It is believed two of her veneers came out while she was on holiday in the Maldives in October.

A source told The Sun: “Katie can’t leave it any longer, so she’s gone away with Carl to get her teeth sorted.

“She’s gone back to the same place that put them in earlier this year.

“It means she’ll have to isolate for two weeks over Christmas but she’s not bothered as she was looking forward to a cosy holiday at home with the kids anyway.”

