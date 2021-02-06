Katie Price and son Harvey
Katie Price reveals son Harvey has received coronavirus vaccine as he’s ‘vulnerable’

Harvey qualifies as a vulnerable individual

By Rebecca Carter

Katie Price has revealed her son Harvey has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Harvey, 18, qualifies as a vulnerable individual so he had the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on Friday (February 5).

Mum-of-five Katie said Harvey, who is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome, was “so brave”.

Katie Price said Harvey has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine (Credit: BBC)

What did Katie Price say about son Harvey having the vaccine?

Speaking to The Sun, the star said: “It’s felt strange being in a school hall with everybody sitting on chairs in rows a metre apart.

“Harvey was the youngest we saw there it was all smoothly calmly and professionally done. Harvey was so brave and it was over so quick everybody so helpful.”

She added: “It just felt like being in a film and made you realise more how serious this is.”

Harvey price with mum Katie
Harvey is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Sun reports that Harvey qualifies as a vulnerable individual.

He has been immunised in the fourth stage of the government roll-out of the vaccine.

Harvey will have his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in three months.

Last year, reports claimed Katie became worried Harvey would contract the virus.

She also spoke about her son’s weight after he hit 29 stone.

Katie previously revealed fears for Harvey’s weight (Credit: BBC)

Katie’s fears for Harvey

Harvey’s condition Prader–Willi syndrome causes sufferers to feel hungry all the time and overeat.

Katie told The Sun in November: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.

“Even though it makes him happy, it’s cruel of me to do it. He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

Katie Price: Harvey and Me on BBC One
Katie’s documentary praised by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie starred in a BBC documentary with Harvey called Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

During the programme, Katie showed the realities of Harvey’s conditions as they searched for a residential college for him.

The star was praised by viewers, with TV presenter Richard Madeley even calling for her to receive an honour from the Queen.

