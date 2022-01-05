Katie Price has confirmed on Instagram she has set a wedding date for her marriage to Carl Woods.

The former glamour model made the surprise announcement while replying to her makeup artist on Instagram.

When her pal Fern Howe-Shepherd took to social media to share that she was taking bookings for the next year, Katie couldn’t help but respond.

Katie Price teases wedding date on Instagram

In the Instagram comments, Katie replied: “Yes we have our date.”

Katie Price said on Instagram she has set a wedding date (Credit: Splashnews)

Her remark comes after she appeared to hint at some major personal milestones for her this year.

“22 is my lucky number so my focus is to make it drama-free and actually have some good luck with all my new ventures and ideas,” the mother-of-five wrote on Instagram.

“First rule of 2022. Never talk about 2021, I hope everyone has a fantastic New Year. Mine is to accomplish the goals I set in 2021…” replied Carl.

To which Katie added: “What we both have planned in business pleasure and personal.”

Meanwhile, when Katie walks down the aisle, it will mark the fourth time she’s done it.

The TV star has been married three times before, to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and ex-stripper Kieran Hayler.

She began dating Carl in spring 2020, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

Katie Price wants her mum to be at her wedding (Credit: Splashnews)

Katie wants her terminally ill mum at her wedding

It’s thought Katie wants to marry sooner rather than later so her terminally ill mum can see her walk down the aisle.

“This is the year for me, babies, marriage. I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one,” she told GMB this week.

“My mum is terminally ill so she can’t travel. But I’d never get married without my mum there.”

Meanwhile, Katie is believed to be hoping to start the New Year off on a health kick following her drink-drive suspended sentence.

A source told The Sun: “Katie knows she is lucky not to be starting 2022 behind bars — she has got a second chance and plans to make the most of it.

“Usually, Katie would have a few drinks over Christmas but she has knocked that on the head and will be doing Dry January to get her mind and body right. Her family are pleased because they just want to see Katie getting back to her best.”

