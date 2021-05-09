Katie Price has revealed she intends to take the surname of fiancée Carl Woods when they get married.

The 42-year-old model, who has been married three times previously, has not taken any of her former husbands’ names.

But Katie has confirmed that things will be different this time around – and she will be known as Katie Woods.

Katie Price will be taking Carl Woods’ surname after they get hitched (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price confirms name change

She told Notebook magazine: “I have never changed my surname for anyone – but I’m going to change it legally and be known as Katie Woods.

“I’m proud of it. It’s going to be a new me and a new era.”

However, it seems that Katie has already experienced being called ‘Mrs Woods’, even though a wedding date hasn’t been announced.

Carl explained Katie’s new surname played a role in his proposal which took the former glamour model by surprise.

How did Carl Woods propose to Katie Price?

Carl told Notebook he filled their home with balloons, flowers and a huge sign with “Mrs Woods” on it for when he went down on one knee.

It’s going to be a new me and a new era.

He added there was also a stack of candles and flowers, as well as a marquee in the garden for the occasion.

And on another sign he had the proposal itself, addressing Katie by her pet name of “Dolly”.

Katie hopes to marry Carl and become Mrs Woods at some point in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Katie didn’t cry, but she was shocked!

Carl, who asked Katie’s mum and dad for their daughter’s hand, admitted Katie did not get teary over his proposal.

But she was “shocked” by it, even though they had discussed getting married. And Katie herself jokes that may have been due to her whopping engagement ring “nearly blinding her”.

Carl, however, did experience overwhelming emotions, even though he didn’t expect them.

He explained: “I didn’t think that I was [nervous] and then when it was actually happening, I did get really nervous. I was calm and cool and then as it was happening, that’s when, I [blank] myself. But I knew the ring would do the talking.”

Carl also revealed that Katie’s son Junior also sat him down for a chat ahead of him proposing.

Katie will be wearing trainers rather than heels on the big day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And apparently, Junior made to sure to ask whether Carl was certain before happily giving his blessing.

Although both remained tight-lipped about plans for their wedding, Katie and Carl promised it will be a day to remember.

Katie also teased a ceremony unlike any other – and a focus on family rather than celebrity guests.

However, Katie did reveal she won’t be able to wear heels due to the injuries sustained to her feet. But promised her trainers would be glamorous nonetheless.

