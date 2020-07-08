Katie Price reveals she was 'terrified' son Harvey was having heart attack when he became ill

TV's Katie Price was "terrified" her son was having a heart attack when he fell ill last week.

The 42-year-old former glamour model had to call an ambulance when 18-year-old Harvey was stricken with chest pains and she was also concerned he had contracted coronavirus.

Harvey suffers from a range of health conditions.

Katie Price was "terrified" her son was having a heart attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie say?

She told OK! Magazine: "Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus.

"I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity.

"Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids."

Katie insisted with Harvey and "all his health conditions, you simply can't mess about".

Thankfully, medical staff were unable to find anything serious wrong with Harvey and he was able to return home after a check-up.

Katie had to call an ambulance when Harvey was stricken with chest pains (Credit: YouTube)

Katie said they tested Harvey for coronavirus and it was negative.

She revealed they "ran more tests to check Harvey hadn't had a heart attack or a blood clot" and thankfully, they "didn't find anything wrong".

The Loose Women star also has Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, six, and five-year-old Bunny from previous relationships.

Katie admitted the teenager’s illness panicked her youngest daughter.

She said Junior and Princess were "fine" but Bunny was "scared when she saw the paramedics attaching all these wires to him but I explained it all to her".

Katie said they tested Harvey for coronavirus and it was negative (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie revealed Bunny sweetly kissed Harvey when he was taken in the ambulance.

According to Katie, the little girl told him: "Harvey I love you. You're going to be OK."

